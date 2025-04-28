Stocks

ConocoPhillips Earnings Preview: What to Expect

April 28, 2025 — 09:38 am EDT

Written by Kritika Sarmah for Barchart->

Prominent force in the global energy sector, ConocoPhillips (COP) was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. With a market cap of $109.1 billion, ConocoPhillips specializes in crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production, and its extensive portfolio spans diverse energy assets, where it combines cutting-edge technology with expertise to drive efficient production and exploration. 

The company is set to release its first-quarter earnings before the market opens on Thursday, May 8. Ahead of the event, analysts expect ConocoPhillips to announce a profit of $2.01 per share, down marginally from $2.03 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s EPS projections in three of the past four quarters while missing on one other occasion.

More Top Stocks Daily: Go behind Wall Street’s hottest headlines with Barchart’s Active Investor newsletter.

 

Analysts expect the energy company to report an EPS of $7.11 in fiscal 2025, down 8.7% from $7.79 in fiscal 2024. However, its EPS is projected to grow 6.5% year over year to $7.57 in fiscal 2026.

 

www.barchart.com

ConocoPhillips' shares have declined 29.5% over the past 52 weeks, significantly underperforming the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX9.4% gains and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLE14.7% fall over the same period.

www.barchart.com

ConocoPhillips shares dipped more than 2% on Apr. 21, along with several other energy producers, as the price of WTI crude dropped over 2%.

Nevertheless, the consensus opinion on ConocoPhillips stock is very bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of the 27 analysts covering the stock, 21 recommend “Strong Buy,” four advise “Moderate Buy,” and two suggest a “Hold” rating. 

The average target price for COP is $119.08, indicating a potential upside of 29.8% from the current price levels.

On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

XLE
COP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.