ConocoPhillips (COP) to Proceed With the Willow Oil Project

ConocoPhillips COP will proceed with its massive Willow development project on the Alaska North Slope, despite a recent court ruling that revoked the project’s approval.

In 2020, the Trump-led administration approved permits for the Willow project after determining that it will not affect the environment or wildlife. In a recent court ruling, U.S. District Court identified that the project approvals were based on an inaccurate environmental survey. Hence, environmental and native groups filed a lawsuit to stop ConocoPhillips' planned Willow gravel-road construction and gravel mining.

ConocoPhillips is the largest crude producer in Alaska. It has been a leader in oil and gas exploration and development in the state for decades. Willow holds about 600 million barrels of recoverable oil. If developed, the project is expected to produce more than 160,000 barrels per day (bpd). It will become the westernmost operating oil field on the North Slope.

ConocoPhillips cited that the legal setbacks have not affected the Willow timeline. COP plans to spend $4-$6 billion on the Willow project. The upstream player continues its technical planning and cost analysis to reach a final investment decision next year.

Alaska officials expect to see an increase in drilling activities to raise tax revenues when most U.S. production is centered in Texas and other nearby states. Apart from the Willow project, ConocoPhillips plans to start production at the GMT-2 field on the western North Slope. COP invested more than $1 billion on the project, which is expected to produce 35,000-40,000 bpd.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Houston, TX, ConocoPhillips is a leading upstream energy company.

Shares of COP have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock has gained 33.2% compared with the industry’s 24.5% growth.

