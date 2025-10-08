ConocoPhillips (COP) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

ConocoPhillips (COP) closed at $93.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.55% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.58%.

Shares of the energy company witnessed a gain of 3.67% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 3.53%, and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 3.68%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of ConocoPhillips in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 6, 2025. On that day, ConocoPhillips is projected to report earnings of $1.43 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 19.66%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $14.96 billion, indicating a 9.99% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.33 per share and a revenue of $61.22 billion, signifying shifts of -18.74% and +7.5%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ConocoPhillips. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.42% lower within the past month. At present, ConocoPhillips boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, ConocoPhillips is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.05. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.05.

Meanwhile, COP's PEG ratio is currently 2.53. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.51.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

