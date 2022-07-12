ConocoPhillips (COP) Gains Biden's Support for Willow Project

ConocoPhillips COP gained support from President Joe Biden-led administration for the future of its planned Willow oil development on the Alaska North Slope.

The decision is being made as Biden aims to balance his fight against climate change and increase fuel supplies amid soaring commodity prices. The Willow development is expected to produce a huge quantity of oil and significantly contribute to climate change.

In 2020, the Trump administration approved permits for the Willow project. However, the U.S. District Court identified that the project approvals were based on an inaccurate environmental survey. Hence, environmental and native groups filed a lawsuit to stop the company’s planned Willow gravel-road construction and gravel mining.

Notably, the Biden administration has taken a step regarding the controversial drilling project, upsetting climate activists as the project is expected to release massive emissions. In a draft review, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management evaluated five potential alternatives for the project. This includes ConocoPhillips’ plan to build up to five drilling sites, and miles of roads, bridges and pipelines. The draft also considered a simplified version with fewer drill sites and other infrastructure, with less impact on wildlife.

ConocoPhillips is the largest producer of crude oil in Alaska. It has been a leader in oil and gas exploration and development in the state for decades. At its peak, the project is expected to produce more than 180,000 barrels of oil per day and 629 million oil barrels over the course of 30 years.

Moreover, the project could release 278-287 million metric tons of carbon dioxide for 30 years. This is equivalent to the carbon dioxide contribution of 59.9-61.8 million vehicles driven for a year. Environmental groups claimed that the project would destroy Biden’s climate goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The review involves several options for the final decision, including blocking it, allowing it to proceed or shrinking the project. A decision is yet to be made, given equal consideration to each option.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Houston, TX, ConocoPhillips is a leading upstream energy company.

Shares of COP have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has gained 4.4% compared with the industry’s 9.4% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

ConocoPhillips currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

