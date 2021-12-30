ConocoPhillips (COP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2021

ConocoPhillips (COP) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased COP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $72.92, the dividend yield is 1.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of COP was $72.92, representing a -6.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $77.98 and a 87.89% increase over the 52 week low of $38.81.

COP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Chevron Corporation (CVX) and BP p.l.c. (BP). COP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.36. Zacks Investment Research reports COP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 710.6%, compared to an industry average of -22.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cop Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to COP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have COP as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration &Production ETF (PXE)

iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC)

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (IEO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PXE with an increase of 23.49% over the last 100 days. IYE has the highest percent weighting of COP at 7.65%.

