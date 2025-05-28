ConocoPhillips Clears Key Hurdle Ahead of Australian Drilling Push

ConocoPhillips’ COP subsidiary ConocoPhillips Australia (“COPA”) has completed seabed surveys at targeted drilling locations in the Otway Basin offshore Australia, paving the way for its upcoming exploration program.

The seabed assessment supports preparations for a drilling campaign scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2025 using the Transocean Equinox semi-submersible rig. The data collected will inform drilling safety and environmental planning as COPA advances the Otway Exploration Drilling Program (“OEDP”) off the coasts of Victoria and Tasmania.

COP's Otway Venture Gains Momentum With KNOC Onboard

The surveys were finalized just as Korea National Oil Corporation (“KNOC”) joined COPA and Melbourne-based 3D Energi in the Otway gas hunt. The two active permits — VIC/P79 and T/49P — are located in Commonwealth waters adjacent to existing gas-producing fields.

Currently, COPA holds an 80% stake while 3D Energi’s subsidiary TDO holds 20%. Under a farm-down agreement pending regulatory approval, COPA will reduce its stake to 51%, KNOC will assume a 29% share, and 3D Energi will retain 20%.

COP Plans to Bolster Domestic Gas Supply

The upcoming exploration drilling aims to identify natural gas reserves that can feed Australia’s domestic energy market. ConocoPhillips emphasized the importance of natural gas for reliable electricity generation, industrial processes and household heating.

ConocoPhillips noted that natural gas development has a long and established history in the region and continues to play a key role in meeting Australia's future energy needs. The company also emphasized that its environmental plan for the program incorporates strong mitigation measures designed to minimize impacts on the marine environment to the lowest feasible and acceptable levels.

COP Aligns Australia Push With Global Portfolio Moves

While advancing its Australian drilling plans, ConocoPhillips continues to reshape its global portfolio. The company recently exited its stakes in certain Shell-operated assets in the Gulf of America (formerly the Gulf of Mexico), signaling its intent to focus capital on high-return exploration opportunities like Otway.

With seabed surveys now complete and new partners joining the effort, ConocoPhillips is well-positioned to kick off a critical exploration phase in the Otway Basin, reinforcing its long-term commitment to Australia's gas security.

