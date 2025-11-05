Conmed Corp. Q3 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - Conmed Corp. (CNMD) announced a profit for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $2.86 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $48.95 million, or $1.57 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Conmed Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $33.42 million or $1.08 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.7% to $337.9 million from $316.7 million last year.

Conmed Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.86 Mln. vs. $48.95 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.09 vs. $1.57 last year. -Revenue: $337.9 Mln vs. $316.7 Mln last year.

For the full year, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share of $4.48 to $4.53 and revenue of $1.365 billion and $1.372 billion. This compares to the prior estimate of $4.40 to $4.55 and revenues of $1.356 billion and $1.378 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.