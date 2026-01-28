Conmed Corp. Profit Retreats In Q4

(RTTNews) - Conmed Corp. (CNMD) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $16.73 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $33.74 million, or $1.08 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Conmed Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $44.43 million or $1.43 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.9% to $373.19 million from $345.94 million last year.

Conmed Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $16.73 Mln. vs. $33.74 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.54 vs. $1.08 last year. -Revenue: $373.19 Mln vs. $345.94 Mln last year.

