Conmed Corp. Bottom Line Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Conmed Corp. (CNMD) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $33.8 million, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $33.1 million, or $1.05 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Conmed Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $41.8 million or $1.34 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.8% to $345.9 million from $327.0 million last year.

