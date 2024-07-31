Conmed Corp. Bottom Line Advances In Q2, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Conmed Corp. (CNMD) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $29.98 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $13.73 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $332.1 million from $317.7 million last year.

Conmed Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $29.98 Mln. vs. $13.73 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.96 vs. $0.43 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $332.1 Mln vs. $317.7 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.95-$4.02 Full year revenue guidance: $1.305-$1.315 Bln

