Is CONMED (CNMD) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

CONMED (CNMD) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CNMD is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 10.69, which compares to its industry's average of 17.89. CNMD's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.97 and as low as 10.31, with a median of 13.21, all within the past year.

We also note that CNMD holds a PEG ratio of 1.62. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CNMD's industry has an average PEG of 1.84 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, CNMD's PEG has been as high as 1.92 and as low as 0.68, with a median of 1.32.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. CNMD has a P/S ratio of 1. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.26.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that CNMD has a P/CF ratio of 8.23. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. CNMD's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 19.22. Within the past 12 months, CNMD's P/CF has been as high as 13.46 and as low as 7.55, with a median of 9.15.

Another great Medical - Dental Supplies stock you could consider is McKesson (MCK), which is a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Shares of McKesson currently hold a Forward P/E ratio of 17.82, and its PEG ratio is 1.32. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 17.89 and 1.84.

Over the past year, MCK's P/E has been as high as 21.86, as low as 14.23, with a median of 17.68; its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.53, as low as 1.06, with a median of 1.27 during the same time period.

Additionally, McKesson has a P/B ratio of -55.02 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 5.18. For MCK, this valuation metric has been as high as -23.17, as low as -57.93, with a median of -44.99 over the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that CONMED and McKesson are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CNMD and MCK sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

