Conifer Holdings Names Nicholas Petcoff As Sole CEO

(RTTNews) - Conifer Holdings, Inc. (CNFR) Friday announced that Nicholas Petcoff will become sole Chief Executive Officer of the company, effective December 31, 2023.

Consequently, James Petcoff will be stepping down as Chairman and Co-CEO, but will remain with the company as a director.

James Petcoff, stated, "I am pleased and proud to announce this positive transition in Conifer's leadership. With the recent successful completion of our September 30, 2023 debt maturity, I believe that our company is well-positioned going forward. Over the coming months, I will remain involved to help effect an orderly and seamless transition."

