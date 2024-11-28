Conico Limited Passes Key Resolutions to Boost Flexibility

Conico Limited (AU:CNJ) has released an update.

Conico Limited successfully passed several key resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, including the approval of share issues to convert debt into equity and an additional 10% placement capacity. These measures are likely to enhance the company’s financial flexibility and streamline its capital structure. This development could attract attention from investors interested in Conico’s strategic growth plans.

