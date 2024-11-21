Conico Limited Announces Director’s Share Disposal

Conico Limited (AU:CNJ) has released an update.

Conico Limited has announced a significant change in the director’s interest as Gregory Howard Solomon disposed of over 46 million ordinary shares held through Arkenstone Pty Ltd. This off-market trade results in a substantial reduction of his holdings, reflecting a notable shift in the company’s director-level investments. Investors may see this as a key development in Conico’s corporate governance and stock market dynamics.

