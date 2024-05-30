Coniagas Unveils Promising Battery Metal Samples

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc (TSE:COS) has released an update.

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. has announced promising initial results from its copper and cobalt samples, hinting at a potential to supply high-grade materials for the North American electric vehicle industry. Capitalizing on Quebec’s strategic location, the company aims to reduce the continent’s reliance on Chinese imports by establishing a domestic supply chain for critical battery metals. With these developments, Coniagas is positioning itself as a key player in supporting the clean energy sector’s growth and sustainability.

