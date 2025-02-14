Congressmember Shelley Moore Capito's New Portfolio Holdings

Quiver's Shelley Moore Capito Strategy is an automated trading strategy that tracks the performance of stocks that are being held by U.S. Congressmember Shelley Moore Capito (or their family).



This strategy is rebalanced when new trades or annual reports are reported. The strategy has returned 10.25% CAGR since inception, with a 0.07% return over the past week, 3.95% return over the past month, and 14.50% return over the past year.

Here is the latest update to the Quiver Shelley Moore Capito Strategy:

MSFT: 11.28% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a +8.34% change to its position in MSFT since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $MSFT ticker page for more data.

UBSI: 10.07% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a -17.75% change to its position in UBSI since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $UBSI ticker page for more data.

AAPL: 6.14% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a +3.43% change to its position in AAPL since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $AAPL ticker page for more data.

C: 5.65% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a -1.64% change to its position in C since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $C ticker page for more data.

TRV: 4.28% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a +2.40% change to its position in TRV since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $TRV ticker page for more data.

JNJ: 3.32% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a +1.07% change to its position in JNJ since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $JNJ ticker page for more data.

TFC: 2.94% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a -3.84% change to its position in TFC since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $TFC ticker page for more data.

MCD: 2.29% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a +1.50% change to its position in MCD since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $MCD ticker page for more data.

KO: 2.16% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a -1.15% change to its position in KO since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $KO ticker page for more data.

CVX: 1.95% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a +0.61% change to its position in CVX since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $CVX ticker page for more data.

ADP: 1.95% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a +1.28% change to its position in ADP since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $ADP ticker page for more data.

AMGN: 1.89% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a +1.21% change to its position in AMGN since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $AMGN ticker page for more data.

CSCO: 1.87% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a -1.25% change to its position in CSCO since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $CSCO ticker page for more data.

PAYX: 1.85% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a +0.53% change to its position in PAYX since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $PAYX ticker page for more data.

ABT: 1.76% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a +0.34% change to its position in ABT since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $ABT ticker page for more data.

GD: 1.73% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a +0.98% change to its position in GD since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $GD ticker page for more data.

SBUX: 1.72% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a +0.10% change to its position in SBUX since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $SBUX ticker page for more data.

XOM: 1.68% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a +0.03% change to its position in XOM since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $XOM ticker page for more data.

LIN: 1.62% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a +1.25% change to its position in LIN since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $LIN ticker page for more data.

ADI: 1.53% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a +0.76% change to its position in ADI since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $ADI ticker page for more data.

AFL: 1.50% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a -0.03% change to its position in AFL since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $AFL ticker page for more data.

AVGO: 1.48% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a +0.81% change to its position in AVGO since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $AVGO ticker page for more data.

ITW: 1.45% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a +0.86% change to its position in ITW since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $ITW ticker page for more data.

BLK: 1.42% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a +1.27% change to its position in BLK since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $BLK ticker page for more data.

FDS: 1.39% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a +1.07% change to its position in FDS since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $FDS ticker page for more data.

CB: 1.37% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a +0.82% change to its position in CB since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $CB ticker page for more data.

NSC: 1.23% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a +0.72% change to its position in NSC since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $NSC ticker page for more data.

MDLZ: 1.23% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a -0.91% change to its position in MDLZ since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $MDLZ ticker page for more data.

ZTS: 1.20% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a +0.42% change to its position in ZTS since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $ZTS ticker page for more data.

WFC: 1.16% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a -0.40% change to its position in WFC since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $WFC ticker page for more data.

UNH: 1.10% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a +0.88% change to its position in UNH since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $UNH ticker page for more data.

PSX: 1.03% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a +0.16% change to its position in PSX since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $PSX ticker page for more data.

CMCSA: 0.90% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a -1.80% change to its position in CMCSA since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $CMCSA ticker page for more data.

NEE: 0.82% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a -0.45% change to its position in NEE since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $NEE ticker page for more data.

ACN: 0.80% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a +0.59% change to its position in ACN since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $ACN ticker page for more data.

WMT: 0.71% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a -0.01% change to its position in WMT since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $WMT ticker page for more data.

LHX: 0.69% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a +0.32% change to its position in LHX since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $LHX ticker page for more data.

WMB: 0.61% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a -0.51% change to its position in WMB since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $WMB ticker page for more data.

IBM: 0.58% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a +0.34% change to its position in IBM since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $IBM ticker page for more data.

COST: 0.57% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a +0.51% change to its position in COST since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $COST ticker page for more data.

BAC: 0.50% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a -0.64% change to its position in BAC since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $BAC ticker page for more data.

HBAN: 0.48% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a -2.58% change to its position in HBAN since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $HBAN ticker page for more data.

GILD: 0.48% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a -0.00% change to its position in GILD since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $GILD ticker page for more data.

EMR: 0.46% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a +0.07% change to its position in EMR since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $EMR ticker page for more data.

SPGI: 0.45% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a +0.36% change to its position in SPGI since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $SPGI ticker page for more data.

WEC: 0.45% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a -0.01% change to its position in WEC since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $WEC ticker page for more data.

CMS: 0.44% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a -0.23% change to its position in CMS since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $CMS ticker page for more data.

DUK: 0.43% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a +0.03% change to its position in DUK since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $DUK ticker page for more data.

GE: 0.43% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a +0.21% change to its position in GE since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $GE ticker page for more data.

DIS: 0.43% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a +0.01% change to its position in DIS since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $DIS ticker page for more data.

QCOM: 0.42% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a +0.16% change to its position in QCOM since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $QCOM ticker page for more data.

PG: 0.42% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a +0.16% change to its position in PG since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $PG ticker page for more data.

SNA: 0.42% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a +0.29% change to its position in SNA since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $SNA ticker page for more data.

VZ: 0.41% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a -0.66% change to its position in VZ since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $VZ ticker page for more data.

CL: 0.40% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a -0.09% change to its position in CL since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $CL ticker page for more data.

RPM: 0.39% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a +0.05% change to its position in RPM since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $RPM ticker page for more data.

NVS: 0.39% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a +0.00% change to its position in NVS since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $NVS ticker page for more data.

LMT: 0.34% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a +0.26% change to its position in LMT since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $LMT ticker page for more data.

FERG: 0.34% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a +0.14% change to its position in FERG since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $FERG ticker page for more data.

GIS: 0.34% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a -0.26% change to its position in GIS since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $GIS ticker page for more data.

TGT: 0.33% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a +0.06% change to its position in TGT since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $TGT ticker page for more data.

AMT: 0.32% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a +0.14% change to its position in AMT since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $AMT ticker page for more data.

CVS: 0.31% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a -0.18% change to its position in CVS since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $CVS ticker page for more data.

QSR: 0.31% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a -0.19% change to its position in QSR since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $QSR ticker page for more data.

SJM: 0.31% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a -0.01% change to its position in SJM since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $SJM ticker page for more data.

PPG: 0.29% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a +0.03% change to its position in PPG since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $PPG ticker page for more data.

MRK: 0.28% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a -0.07% change to its position in MRK since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $MRK ticker page for more data.

CSL: 0.27% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a +0.19% change to its position in CSL since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $CSL ticker page for more data.

NKE: 0.26% position

The Shelley Moore Capito Strategy has made a -0.12% change to its position in NKE since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $NKE ticker page for more data.

For more details on the Quiver Shelley Moore Capito strategy, visit www.quiverquant.com/strategies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.