Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 884

The House has passed H.R. 884. This bill was introduced by Representative August Pfluger.

The vote was 266-148.

You can track corporate lobbying on this bill and relevant congressional stock trades on Quiver Quantitative's H.R. 884 bill page.

Here is a short summary of a June 4, 2025 version of the bill.

H.R. 884 Summary



The bill, titled "To prohibit individuals who are not citizens of the United States from voting in elections in the District of Columbia and to repeal the Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act of 2022," introduces two main provisions.





Prohibit Voting by Noncitizens





The first provision of the bill explicitly states that individuals who are not citizens of the United States are prohibited from voting in any elections for public office in the District of Columbia. This includes all types of elections, such as local, municipal, or any ballot initiatives and referendums held in the district.





Repeal of the Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act of 2022





The second provision involves repealing the Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act of 2022. This means that any law or provision that was changed or removed by this 2022 Act will be reinstated, effectively reversing the changes that allowed certain noncitizens to vote in District of Columbia elections as permitted by that earlier amendment.





Overall Impact





This bill aims to reinforce the requirement that only U.S. citizens may participate in voting in the District of Columbia, while also eliminating any previous allowances made for noncitizen voting. Thus, it seeks to clarify and solidify voting regulations regarding citizenship in D.C.





Relevant Companies





None found



This article is not financial advice. Bill summaries may be unreliable. Consult Congress.gov for full bill text. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

Representative August Pfluger Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative August Pfluger:

H.R.3731: To amend title XI of the Social Security Act to establish a research and development-intensive small biotech manufacturer exception from the Medicare drug price negotiation program.

H.R.3653: ON TIME Act

H.R.3463: COUNTER Act

H.R.3411: Conscience Protection Act of 2025

H.R.2575: To provide for the rescission of certain waivers and licenses relating to Iran, and for other purposes.

H.R.2574: No Iranian Energy Act

You can track bills proposed by Representative August Pfluger on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Pfluger.

Representative August Pfluger Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative August Pfluger is worth $1.6M, as of June 10th, 2025. This is the 234th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Pfluger has approximately $280.5K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative August Pfluger's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Pfluger.

Representative August Pfluger Stock Trading

We have data on up to $305.0K of trades from Representative August Pfluger, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A April 12th, 2022 sale of up to $50K of $MSFT. The stock has risen 66.31% since then.

of $MSFT. The stock has risen 66.31% since then. A March 31st, 2021 purchase of up to $15K of $ICE. The stock has risen 56.98% since then.

of $ICE. The stock has risen 56.98% since then. A April 12th, 2022 purchase of up to $15K of $WBD. The stock has fallen 60.66% since then.

of $WBD. The stock has fallen 60.66% since then. A March 31st, 2021 sale of up to $15K of $STLA. The stock has fallen 41.2% since then.

of $STLA. The stock has fallen 41.2% since then. A March 31st, 2021 sale of up to $15K of $BAC. The stock has risen 16.54% since then.

You can track Representative August Pfluger's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Pfluger.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.