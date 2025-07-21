Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 3095

The House has passed H.R. 3095. This bill was introduced by Representative Lauren Boebert.

The vote was 278-121.

Here is a short summary of a April 30, 2025 version of the bill.

H.R. 3095 Summary



This bill requires the United States Postal Service (USPS) to assign a single, unique ZIP Code for each of a specified list of communities across the United States. The USPS is given a deadline of 270 days from the date the bill is enacted to complete this task. The communities that would receive unique ZIP Codes are primarily located in California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. Here’s a breakdown of the key provisions:





Key Provisions







The USPS must designate unique ZIP Codes for certain specified communities.



The USPS must designate unique ZIP Codes for certain specified communities.



The implementation of this requirement is to be completed within 270 days of the bill's enactment.



The implementation of this requirement is to be completed within 270 days of the bill's enactment.



The bill lists numerous communities that would be affected, including places like Canyon Lake, California; Castle Pines, Colorado; and Estero, Florida.







List of Affected Communities





The bill specifically outlines the following communities that would be assigned their own unique ZIP Codes:







Canyon Lake, California



Eastvale, California



Hidden Hills, California



Industry, California



North Tustin, California



Tehachapi, California



Castle Pines, Colorado



Centennial, Colorado



Cherry Hills Village, Colorado



Greenwood Village, Colorado



Highlands Ranch, Colorado



Keystone, Colorado



Lone Tree, Colorado



Mountain Village, Colorado



Mt. Crested Butte, Colorado



Severance, Colorado



Silver Cliff, Colorado



Sterling Ranch, Colorado



Superior, Colorado



Telluride, Colorado



Scotland, Connecticut



Estero, Florida



Ft. Myers, Florida



Hollywood, Florida



Oakland Park, Florida



Lighthouse Point, Florida



Coconut Creek, Florida



Parkland, Florida



Deerfield Beach, Florida



Wilton Manors, Florida



Burr Ridge, Illinois



Carmel, Indiana



Noblesville, Indiana



Westfield, Indiana



Zionsville, Indiana



Urbandale, Iowa



Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana



Montz, Louisiana



Springwater Township, Minnesota



Grass Valley, Nevada



Swanzey, New Hampshire



Kinnelon, New Jersey



Mendham Township, New Jersey



Flanders, New York



Glendale, New York



Riverside, New York



Pendelton, New York



Northampton, New York



Harnett County, North Carolina



Weddington, North Carolina



Goose Creek, South Carolina



Fairview, Texas



Fate, Texas



Heath, Texas



Murphy, Texas



Northlake, Texas



Parker, Texas



Sargent, Texas



Fairlawn, Virginia



Caledonia, Wisconsin



Franklin, Wisconsin



Glendale, Wisconsin



Greenfield, Wisconsin



Village of Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin



Village of Somers, Wisconsin



Village of Harrison, Wisconsin



Mills, Wyoming



Hochatown, Oklahoma



North Enid, Oklahoma



Green, Ohio



Rochester, Wisconsin



Quartzite Township, Minnesota



Frederick, Colorado



Camargo, Kentucky







Implementation Timeline





The USPS is required to meet the 270-day deadline, ensuring that residents in the designated communities have unique postal identifiers to help streamline mail delivery and possibly enhance service efficiency.





This article is not financial advice. Bill summaries may be unreliable. Consult Congress.gov for full bill text.

