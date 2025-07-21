Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 3095

The House has passed H.R. 3095. This bill was introduced by Representative Lauren Boebert.
The vote was 278-121.
Here is a short summary of a April 30, 2025 version of the bill.
H.R. 3095 Summary
This bill requires the United States Postal Service (USPS) to assign a single, unique ZIP Code for each of a specified list of communities across the United States. The USPS is given a deadline of 270 days from the date the bill is enacted to complete this task. The communities that would receive unique ZIP Codes are primarily located in California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. Here’s a breakdown of the key provisions:
Key Provisions
The USPS must designate unique ZIP Codes for certain specified communities.
The implementation of this requirement is to be completed within 270 days of the bill's enactment.
The bill lists numerous communities that would be affected, including places like Canyon Lake, California; Castle Pines, Colorado; and Estero, Florida.
List of Affected Communities
The bill specifically outlines the following communities that would be assigned their own unique ZIP Codes:
Canyon Lake, California
Eastvale, California
Hidden Hills, California
Industry, California
North Tustin, California
Tehachapi, California
Castle Pines, Colorado
Centennial, Colorado
Cherry Hills Village, Colorado
Greenwood Village, Colorado
Highlands Ranch, Colorado
Keystone, Colorado
Lone Tree, Colorado
Mountain Village, Colorado
Mt. Crested Butte, Colorado
Severance, Colorado
Silver Cliff, Colorado
Sterling Ranch, Colorado
Superior, Colorado
Telluride, Colorado
Scotland, Connecticut
Estero, Florida
Ft. Myers, Florida
Hollywood, Florida
Oakland Park, Florida
Lighthouse Point, Florida
Coconut Creek, Florida
Parkland, Florida
Deerfield Beach, Florida
Wilton Manors, Florida
Burr Ridge, Illinois
Carmel, Indiana
Noblesville, Indiana
Westfield, Indiana
Zionsville, Indiana
Urbandale, Iowa
Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Montz, Louisiana
Springwater Township, Minnesota
Grass Valley, Nevada
Swanzey, New Hampshire
Kinnelon, New Jersey
Mendham Township, New Jersey
Flanders, New York
Glendale, New York
Riverside, New York
Pendelton, New York
Northampton, New York
Harnett County, North Carolina
Weddington, North Carolina
Goose Creek, South Carolina
Fairview, Texas
Fate, Texas
Heath, Texas
Murphy, Texas
Northlake, Texas
Parker, Texas
Sargent, Texas
Fairlawn, Virginia
Caledonia, Wisconsin
Franklin, Wisconsin
Glendale, Wisconsin
Greenfield, Wisconsin
Village of Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin
Village of Somers, Wisconsin
Village of Harrison, Wisconsin
Mills, Wyoming
Hochatown, Oklahoma
North Enid, Oklahoma
Green, Ohio
Rochester, Wisconsin
Quartzite Township, Minnesota
Frederick, Colorado
Camargo, Kentucky
Implementation Timeline
The USPS is required to meet the 270-day deadline, ensuring that residents in the designated communities have unique postal identifiers to help streamline mail delivery and possibly enhance service efficiency.
