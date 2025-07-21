Stocks

Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 3095

July 21, 2025 — 07:53 pm EDT

The House has passed H.R. 3095. This bill was introduced by Representative Lauren Boebert.

The vote was 278-121.

Here is a short summary of a April 30, 2025 version of the bill.

H.R. 3095 Summary


This bill requires the United States Postal Service (USPS) to assign a single, unique ZIP Code for each of a specified list of communities across the United States. The USPS is given a deadline of 270 days from the date the bill is enacted to complete this task. The communities that would receive unique ZIP Codes are primarily located in California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. Here’s a breakdown of the key provisions:



Key Provisions




  • The USPS must designate unique ZIP Codes for certain specified communities.


  • The implementation of this requirement is to be completed within 270 days of the bill's enactment.


  • The bill lists numerous communities that would be affected, including places like Canyon Lake, California; Castle Pines, Colorado; and Estero, Florida.



List of Affected Communities



The bill specifically outlines the following communities that would be assigned their own unique ZIP Codes:




  • Canyon Lake, California


  • Eastvale, California


  • Hidden Hills, California


  • Industry, California


  • North Tustin, California


  • Tehachapi, California


  • Castle Pines, Colorado


  • Centennial, Colorado


  • Cherry Hills Village, Colorado


  • Greenwood Village, Colorado


  • Highlands Ranch, Colorado


  • Keystone, Colorado


  • Lone Tree, Colorado


  • Mountain Village, Colorado


  • Mt. Crested Butte, Colorado


  • Severance, Colorado


  • Silver Cliff, Colorado


  • Sterling Ranch, Colorado


  • Superior, Colorado


  • Telluride, Colorado


  • Scotland, Connecticut


  • Estero, Florida


  • Ft. Myers, Florida


  • Hollywood, Florida


  • Oakland Park, Florida


  • Lighthouse Point, Florida


  • Coconut Creek, Florida


  • Parkland, Florida


  • Deerfield Beach, Florida


  • Wilton Manors, Florida


  • Burr Ridge, Illinois


  • Carmel, Indiana


  • Noblesville, Indiana


  • Westfield, Indiana


  • Zionsville, Indiana


  • Urbandale, Iowa


  • Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana


  • Montz, Louisiana


  • Springwater Township, Minnesota


  • Grass Valley, Nevada


  • Swanzey, New Hampshire


  • Kinnelon, New Jersey


  • Mendham Township, New Jersey


  • Flanders, New York


  • Glendale, New York


  • Riverside, New York


  • Pendelton, New York


  • Northampton, New York


  • Harnett County, North Carolina


  • Weddington, North Carolina


  • Goose Creek, South Carolina


  • Fairview, Texas


  • Fate, Texas


  • Heath, Texas


  • Murphy, Texas


  • Northlake, Texas


  • Parker, Texas


  • Sargent, Texas


  • Fairlawn, Virginia


  • Caledonia, Wisconsin


  • Franklin, Wisconsin


  • Glendale, Wisconsin


  • Greenfield, Wisconsin


  • Village of Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin


  • Village of Somers, Wisconsin


  • Village of Harrison, Wisconsin


  • Mills, Wyoming


  • Hochatown, Oklahoma


  • North Enid, Oklahoma


  • Green, Ohio


  • Rochester, Wisconsin


  • Quartzite Township, Minnesota


  • Frederick, Colorado


  • Camargo, Kentucky



Implementation Timeline



The USPS is required to meet the 270-day deadline, ensuring that residents in the designated communities have unique postal identifiers to help streamline mail delivery and possibly enhance service efficiency.



Relevant Companies



None found

Representative Lauren Boebert Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Lauren Boebert:

  • H.R.3231: American Energy Act
  • H.R.3095: To direct the United States Postal Service to designate single, unique ZIP Codes for certain communities, and for other purposes.
  • H.R.2758: Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program Improvement Act of 2025
  • H.R.845: Pet and Livestock Protection Act of 2025
  • H.R.133: Protecting American Energy Production Act
  • H.R.132: Western Water Accelerated Revenue Repayment Act

You can track bills proposed by Representative Lauren Boebert on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Boebert.

Representative Lauren Boebert Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Lauren Boebert is worth $83.0K, as of July 21st, 2025. This is the 420th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Boebert has approximately $1.5K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Lauren Boebert's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Boebert.


