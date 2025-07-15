Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 1717 - Communications Security Act

The House has passed H.R. 1717 - Communications Security Act. This bill was introduced by Representative Robert Menendez.

The vote was 380-33.

You can track corporate lobbying on this bill and relevant congressional stock trades on Quiver Quantitative's H.R. 1717 bill page.

Here is a short summary of a July 10, 2025 version of the bill.

H.R. 1717 - Communications Security Act Summary



This bill, titled the



Communications Security Act



, aims to enhance the security, reliability, and interoperability of communications networks in the United States. The main provisions of the bill can be summarized as follows:





Establishment of a Council





The bill directs the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to establish a council within 90 days of its enactment. This council will advise the FCC on issues including:







Security of communications networks



Security of communications networks



Reliability of communications networks



Reliability of communications networks



Interoperability of communications networks







Composition of the Council





The council will be composed of various members appointed by the Chair of the FCC. The membership should include:







Representatives from the communications industry (excluding those deemed untrustworthy by the Chair)



Representatives from the communications industry (excluding those deemed untrustworthy by the Chair)



Representatives from public interest organizations or academic institutions (also excluding untrusted entities)



Representatives from public interest organizations or academic institutions (also excluding untrusted entities)



Representatives from different levels of government, including federal, state, local, or tribal governments







Each member is expected to have relevant knowledge and experience related to the council's goals. Members will typically serve for two-year terms.





Reporting Requirements





The council will be required to submit reports to the FCC every two years. These reports will include:







Recommendations for improving the security, reliability, and interoperability of communications networks



Recommendations for improving the security, reliability, and interoperability of communications networks



Findings from any working groups within the council







All reports will be made publicly available on the FCC’s website.





Duration of the Council





The bill specifies that the council will not be subject to the typical termination rules that apply to advisory committees, allowing it to operate indefinitely until otherwise determined.





Definitions





Key terms are defined within the bill, including what constitutes a "Chair," "Commission," and "Council." Notably, an entity may be classified as "not trusted" if the Chair determines it is controlled by a foreign adversary or poses a national security threat.





Summary of Goals





The primary aim of the bill is to bolster the security and operational integrity of the communications infrastructure in the United States by establishing a dedicated council focused on these issues.





Relevant Companies









T (AT&T Inc.)



- As a major telecommunications provider, AT&T may need to adapt its security measures and protocols in response to recommendations from the newly formed council.



T (AT&T Inc.) - As a major telecommunications provider, AT&T may need to adapt its security measures and protocols in response to recommendations from the newly formed council.





VZ (Verizon Communications Inc.)



- Verizon, another significant player in communications, could be impacted similarly by changes in regulatory requirements concerning network security and reliability.



VZ (Verizon Communications Inc.) - Verizon, another significant player in communications, could be impacted similarly by changes in regulatory requirements concerning network security and reliability.





CSCO (Cisco Systems, Inc.)



- Cisco, being a leading networking hardware and software provider, may see adjustments in demand for its cybersecurity products and services influenced by the council’s outputs.





This article is not financial advice. Bill summaries may be unreliable. Consult Congress.gov for full bill text. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

Representative Robert Menendez Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Robert Menendez:

H.R.2949: Working Families Task Force Act of 2025

H.R.2511: Sarah Katz Caffeine Safety Act

H.R.1717: Communications Security Act

You can track bills proposed by Representative Robert Menendez on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Menendez.

Representative Robert Menendez Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Robert Menendez is worth $969.3K, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 294th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Menendez has approximately $513.3K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Robert Menendez's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Menendez.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.