Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 1286 - Simplifying Forms for Veterans Claims Act

The House has passed H.R. 1286 - Simplifying Forms for Veterans Claims Act. This bill was introduced by Representative Robert Bresnahan.

The vote was 386-1.

You can track corporate lobbying on this bill and relevant congressional stock trades on Quiver Quantitative's H.R. 1286 bill page.

Here is a short summary of a May 17, 2025 version of the bill.

H.R. 1286 - Simplifying Forms for Veterans Claims Act Summary



The Simplifying Forms for Veterans Claims Act aims to improve the forms used by the Secretary of Veterans Affairs when communicating with individuals applying for benefits. The bill outlines specific steps for assessment and implementation as follows:





Independent Assessment of Forms





1. **Agreement with a Research Center**: The Secretary of Veterans Affairs is required to seek an agreement with a federally funded research and development center (FFRDC) to assess the forms used for benefits claims that the Secretary sends to applicants.





2. **Conducting the Assessment**: The FFRDC will evaluate these forms and make recommendations on how to make them clearer and better organized for claimants. This assessment will be developed in consultation with various stakeholders, including relevant experts and veterans service organizations.





3. **Reporting and Implementation**: After receiving the assessment, the Secretary must submit it to the Committees on Veterans’ Affairs of both the Senate and the House of Representatives within 90 days. Additionally, the Secretary must implement the recommendations that comply with existing laws within a designated timeframe.





4. **Deadline for Implementation**: The Secretary is required to complete the implementation of the recommendations within two years from the start of the implementation process.





Extension of Pension Payment Limits





The bill also includes a provision to extend certain limits on payments of pensions by amending existing legislation. It changes the end date for these payments from November 30, 2031, to December 31, 2031.





Definitions





The bill defines key terms to clarify the parties involved in the assessment process. This includes:







**FFRDC**: A federally funded research and development center.



**FFRDC**: A federally funded research and development center.



**Covered Entities**: These include the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, experts in relevant laws, organizations that support veterans, and groups advocating for the survivors of veterans.



**Covered Entities**: These include the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, experts in relevant laws, organizations that support veterans, and groups advocating for the survivors of veterans.



**Claimant**: As defined in the existing federal law pertaining to veterans' benefits.







Overall Purpose





The primary goal of the bill is to ensure that the forms used in the benefits application process are easier to understand and navigate for veterans and their families, potentially improving the efficiency and effectiveness of claims processing.





Relevant Companies





None found



This article is not financial advice. Bill summaries may be unreliable. Consult Congress.gov for full bill text. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

Representative Robert Bresnahan Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Robert Bresnahan:

H.R.3428: Mid-Atlantic River Basin Commissions Review Act

H.R.3182: To amend title 5, United States Code, to prohibit Members of Congress and their spouses from trading stock, and for other purposes.

H.R.2989: Time to Choose Act of 2025

H.R.2987: CEASE Act

H.R.1556: Eric’s Law

H.R.1286: Simplifying Forms for Veterans Claims Act

You can track bills proposed by Representative Robert Bresnahan on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Bresnahan.

Representative Robert Bresnahan Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Robert Bresnahan is worth $95.1K, as of May 19th, 2025. This is the 437th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Bresnahan has approximately $1.2M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Robert Bresnahan's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Bresnahan.

Representative Robert Bresnahan Stock Trading

We have data on up to $9.7M of trades from Representative Robert Bresnahan, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A January 21st, 2025 sale of up to $100K of $GOOG. The stock has fallen 15.91% since then.

of $GOOG. The stock has fallen 15.91% since then. A April 8th, 2025 sale of up to $50K of $AMD. The stock has risen 46.71% since then.

of $AMD. The stock has risen 46.71% since then. A April 8th, 2025 sale of up to $50K of $PFE. The stock has risen 5.31% since then.

of $PFE. The stock has risen 5.31% since then. A January 13th, 2025 sale of up to $50K of $BRK.B. The stock has risen 15.43% since then.

of $BRK.B. The stock has risen 15.43% since then. A February 25th, 2025 sale of up to $50K of $DHR. The stock has fallen 6.65% since then.

You can track Representative Robert Bresnahan's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Bresnahan.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.