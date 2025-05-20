Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 1223 - Accelerating Networking, Cyberinfrastructure, and Hardware for Oceanic Research Act

The House has passed H.R. 1223 - Accelerating Networking, Cyberinfrastructure, and Hardware for Oceanic Research Act. This bill was introduced by Representative Vince Fong.

The vote was 412-11.

Here is a short summary of a February 12, 2025 version of the bill.

H.R. 1223 - Accelerating Networking, Cyberinfrastructure, and Hardware for Oceanic Research Act Summary



This bill, known as the Accelerating Networking, Cyberinfrastructure, and Hardware for Oceanic Research Act (ANCHOR Act), aims to strengthen the cybersecurity and telecommunications infrastructure of the U.S. Academic Research Fleet, which consists of U.S.-flagged vessels operated by research universities and laboratories for oceanographic research. Here are the key components of the bill:





Development of a Cybersecurity and Telecommunications Plan





The bill mandates that within 18 months of its enactment, the Director of the National Science Foundation (NSF), in collaboration with relevant federal agencies and institutions operating academic research vessels, must create a comprehensive plan to enhance cybersecurity and telecommunications capabilities for the fleet.





Components of the Required Plan





The plan must include the following elements:









Assessment of Needs:



An evaluation of the telecommunications and networking requirements of the fleet, aligned with the scientific missions of each vessel.



Cybersecurity Evaluation:



A review of cybersecurity needs for both vessel operations and the specific research activities carried out by the fleet, following guidance from relevant cybersecurity agencies.



Cost Analysis:



An estimation of the financial outlay needed to fulfill the identified needs, including equipment costs, personnel training, and impacts on daily charter rates.



Implementation Timeline:



An assessment of how long upgrades might take under different funding scenarios.



Collaborative Solutions:



Consideration of common solutions or shared agreements for cybersecurity and data management, potentially centralized at a single facility.



Funding Strategy:



A planned budget to support the proposed improvements, involving collaboration with both federal and non-federal vessel owners.







Considerations for the Plan





In developing the plan, the Director must consider:







The necessary network capabilities, such as speed and bandwidth, to support critical vessel functions and research.



The health and well-being of crew members, including telemedicine access and mental health services.



The ability to upload scientific data for disaster recovery and risk mitigation.



Real-time streaming for remote participation in maintenance or research by shore-based experts.



Provision for educational outreach, including remote learning opportunities for K-12 students.







Implementation and Reporting





The bill allows the Director to begin implementing upgrades to the cyberinfrastructure and cybersecurity of the fleet based on the established plan. A report detailing the progress made in implementing the plan must be submitted to Congress within two years of the plan's submission.





Definitions





The bill clarifies terms such as:









Director:



Refers to the Director of the National Science Foundation.



Oceanographic Research Vessel:



Defined per existing regulations.



U.S. Academic Research Fleet:



Refers to a specific group of U.S.-flagged oceanographic research vessels operated by academic institutions.







Relevant Companies









LDOS



(Leidos Holdings, Inc.): May be involved due to its work in cybersecurity and communication solutions for government and research sectors.



PLD



(Pandora): As a leading company in telecommunications, it might impact related services or equipment mentioned in the plan.





