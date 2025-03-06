Congress Trade: Senator John Boozman Just Disclosed New Stock Trades

Senator John Boozman just filed new stock trades, which we received from a STOCK Act disclosure. You can see the full list of trades on Quiver Quantitative's congress trading dashboard, and track the portfolios of Senator John Boozman and other politicians.

The trades in the new disclosure included a:

Purchase of $AMZN stock (Amazon.com Inc)

Purchase of $MSFT stock (Microsoft Corp)

Purchase of $MA stock (Mastercard Inc)

Purchase of $AXP stock (American Express Company)

Purchase of $BSX stock (Boston Scientific Corp)

Purchase of $GOOGL stock (Alphabet Cl A)

Purchase of $URNM stock (Sprott Uranium Miners ETF)

