Congress Trade: Representative Nancy Pelosi Just Disclosed New Stock Trades

Representative Nancy Pelosi just filed new stock trades, which we received from a STOCK Act disclosure. You can see the full list of trades on Quiver Quantitative's congress trading dashboard, and track the portfolios of Representative Nancy Pelosi and other politicians.

The trades in the new disclosure included a:

Purchase of $AMZN options (AMAZON.COM, INC. - COMMON STOCK)

Purchase of $NVDA stock (NVIDIA CORPORATION - COMMON STOCK)

Purchase of $GOOGL options (ALPHABET INC. - CLASS A COMMON STOCK)

Sale of $AAPL stock (APPLE INC. - COMMON STOCK)

Purchase of $PANW stock (PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.)

Purchase of $TEM options (TEMPUS AI, INC. - CLASS A COMMON STOCK)

Purchase of $VST options (VISTRA CORP. COMMON STOCK)

To see all the trades, and to see details on the trade sizes and dates, see Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Representative Nancy Pelosi

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.