Congress Trade: Representative Josh Gottheimer Just Disclosed New Stock Trades

March 07, 2025 — 06:36 pm EST

Written by Quiver TradeTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

Representative Josh Gottheimer just filed new stock trades, which we received from a STOCK Act disclosure. You can see the full list of trades on Quiver Quantitative's congress trading dashboard, and track the portfolios of Representative Josh Gottheimer and other politicians.

The trades in the new disclosure included a:

  • Sale of $TSLA stock (TESLA, INC. - COMMON STOCK)
  • Sale of $MSFT stock (MICROSOFT CORPORATION - COMMON STOCK)
  • Sale of $ABEV stock (AMBEV S.A. AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES)
  • Purchase of $DSCSY stock (DISCO CORP UNSP /ADR)
  • Purchase of $FI stock (FISERV, INC. COMMON STOCK)
  • Purchase of $SNOW stock (SNOWFLAKE INC. CLASS A COMMON STOCK)
  • Sale of $ICFI stock (ICF INTERNATIONAL, INC. - COMMON STOCK)

To see all the trades, and to see details on the trade sizes and dates, see Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Representative Josh Gottheimer


