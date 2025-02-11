Congress Trade: Representative Jared Moskowitz Just Disclosed New Stock Trades

Representative Jared Moskowitz just filed new stock trades, which we received from a STOCK Act disclosure. You can see the full list of trades on Quiver Quantitative's congress trading dashboard, and track the portfolios of Representative Jared Moskowitz and other politicians.

The trades in the new disclosure included a:

Purchase of $MCK stock (MCKESSON CORPORATION COMMON STOCK)

Purchase of $SYK stock (STRYKER CORPORATION COMMON STOCK)

Sale of $CNI stock (CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY COMMON STOCK)

Purchase of $GS stock (GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.)

Purchase of $ABBV stock (ABBVIE INC. COMMON STOCK)

Sale of $ABT stock (ABBOTT LABORATORIES COMMON STOCK)

Sale of $MRK stock (MERCK & COMPANY, INC. COMMON STOCK)

