Congress Trade: Representative Greg Landsman Just Disclosed New Stock Trades

Representative Greg Landsman just filed new stock trades, which we received from a STOCK Act disclosure. You can see the full list of trades on Quiver Quantitative's congress trading dashboard, and track the portfolios of Representative Greg Landsman and other politicians.

The trades in the new disclosure included a:

Sale of $BLK stock (BLACKROCK, INC. COMMON STOCK)

Sale of $AMZN stock (AMAZON.COM, INC. - COMMON STOCK)

Sale of $PH stock (PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION COMMON STOCK)

Sale of $NVDA stock (NVIDIA CORPORATION - COMMON STOCK)

Sale of $COST stock (COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION - COMMON STOCK)

Purchase of $CRWD stock (CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC. - CLASS A COMMON STOCK)

Purchase of $AMP stock (AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC. COMMON STOCK)

To see all the trades, and to see details on the trade sizes and dates, see Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Representative Greg Landsman

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.