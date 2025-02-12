Congress Trade: Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Just Disclosed New Stock Trades

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. just filed new stock trades, which we received from a STOCK Act disclosure. You can see the full list of trades on Quiver Quantitative's congress trading dashboard, and track the portfolios of Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. and other politicians.

The trades in the new disclosure included a:

Purchase of $AGIO stock (AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. - COMMON STOCK)

Purchase of $CRNX stock (CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. - COMMON STOCK)

Purchase of $CVS stock (CVS HEALTH CORPORATION COMMON STOCK)

Sale of $DG stock (DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION COMMON STOCK)

Sale of $D stock (DOMINION ENERGY, INC. COMMON STOCK)

Sale of $EIX stock (EDISON INTERNATIONAL COMMON STOCK)

Sale of $JNJ stock (JOHNSON & JOHNSON COMMON STOCK)

