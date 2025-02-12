Congress Trade: Representative Emily Randall Just Disclosed New Stock Trades

Representative Emily Randall just filed new stock trades, which we received from a STOCK Act disclosure. You can see the full list of trades on Quiver Quantitative's congress trading dashboard, and track the portfolios of Representative Emily Randall and other politicians.

The trades in the new disclosure included a:

Sale of $VZ stock (VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC. COMMON STOCK)

Sale of $WFC stock (WELLS FARGO & COMPANY COMMON STOCK)

Sale of $ABT stock (ABBOTT LABORATORIES COMMON STOCK)

Sale of $MDLZ stock (MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC. - CLASS A COMMON STOCK)

Sale of $GOOG stock (ALPHABET INC. - CLASS C CAPITAL STOCK)

Sale of $XOM stock (EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION COMMON STOCK)

Sale of $MDT stock (MEDTRONIC PLC. ORDINARY SHARES)

