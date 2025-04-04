Congress Trade: Representative David Taylor Just Disclosed New Stock Trades

Representative David Taylor just filed new stock trades, which we received from a STOCK Act disclosure. You can see the full list of trades on Quiver Quantitative's congress trading dashboard, and track the portfolios of Representative David Taylor and other politicians.

The trades in the new disclosure included a:

Sale of $JPM stock (JP MORGAN CHASE & CO. COMMON STOCK)

Purchase of $PH stock (PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION COMMON STOCK)

Purchase of $PG stock (PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY)

Sale of $SJM stock (THE J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY COMMON STOCK)

Sale of $V stock (VISA INC.)

Purchase of $IBP stock (INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. COMMON STOCK)

Purchase of $KR stock (KROGER COMPANY)

To see all the trades, and to see details on the trade sizes and dates, see Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Representative David Taylor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.