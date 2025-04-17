Congress Trade: Representative Bruce Westerman Just Disclosed New Stock Trades

Representative Bruce Westerman just filed new stock trades, which we received from a STOCK Act disclosure. You can see the full list of trades on Quiver Quantitative's congress trading dashboard, and track the portfolios of Representative Bruce Westerman and other politicians.

The trades in the new disclosure included a:

Purchase of $WMT stock (WALMART INC. COMMON STOCK)

Sale of $V stock (VISA INC.)

Purchase of $GOOGL stock (ALPHABET INC. - CLASS A COMMON STOCK)

Purchase of $AXP stock (AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY COMMON STOCK)

Purchase of $ASML stock (ASML HOLDING N.V. - NEW YORK REGISTRY SHARES)

Purchase of $CNQ stock (CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED COMMON STOCK)

Purchase of $CAT stock (CATERPILLAR, INC. COMMON STOCK)

