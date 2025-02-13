Confluent's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CFLT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 16 extraordinary options activities for Confluent. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 43% leaning bullish and 43% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $251,572, and 13 are calls, amounting to $538,455.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $50.0 for Confluent over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Confluent stands at 1412.06, with a total volume reaching 15,300.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Confluent, situated within the strike price corridor from $10.0 to $50.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Confluent Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CFLT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $15.0 $14.8 $14.8 $50.00 $183.5K 8 130 CFLT CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $1.05 $0.9 $1.0 $36.00 $68.0K 4.1K 441 CFLT CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $12.9 $12.0 $12.0 $30.00 $66.0K 285 55 CFLT CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $9.4 $9.3 $9.3 $27.00 $58.5K 419 154 CFLT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $7.2 $6.8 $6.92 $32.00 $54.5K 493 80

About Confluent

Confluent Inc is a new category of data infrastructure designed to connect all the applications, systems, and data layers of a company around a real-time central nervous system. Its products include Confluent Platform; Connectors; ksqlDB and others. The company generates revenue from the sale of subscriptions and services. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States. The company provides solutions to Financial Services; Insurance; Retail and eCommerce; Automotive; Government and other sectors.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Confluent, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Confluent's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 11,128,531, the CFLT's price is down by -4.04%, now at $36.13. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 82 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Confluent

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $37.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Confluent, which currently sits at a price target of $37. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Confluent with a target price of $42. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for Confluent, targeting a price of $40. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Confluent with a target price of $40. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $30.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Confluent with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.