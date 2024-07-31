Confluent's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CFLT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Confluent.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $439,670, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $216,778.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $23.0 to $33.0 for Confluent over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Confluent's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Confluent's whale activity within a strike price range from $23.0 to $33.0 in the last 30 days.

Confluent Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CFLT PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $1.75 $1.7 $1.75 $23.00 $189.7K 35 1.1K CFLT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.75 $2.5 $2.6 $23.00 $130.0K 407 502 CFLT PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $1.75 $1.65 $1.75 $23.00 $93.4K 35 552 CFLT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $2.65 $2.6 $2.6 $25.00 $44.9K 1.0K 581 CFLT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $2.85 $2.7 $2.85 $25.00 $42.7K 243 150

About Confluent

Confluent Inc is a new category of data infrastructure designed to connect all the applications, systems, and data layers of a company around a real-time central nervous system. Its products include Confluent Platform; Connectors; ksqlDB and others. The company generates revenue from the sale of subscriptions and services. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States. The company provides solutions to Financial Services; Insurance; Retail and eCommerce; Automotive; Government and other sectors.

Present Market Standing of Confluent With a volume of 5,768,625, the price of CFLT is up 4.41% at $25.36. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days. Expert Opinions on Confluent

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $31.25.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for Confluent, targeting a price of $34. An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on Confluent, maintaining a target price of $28. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $38. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Loop Capital continues to hold a Hold rating for Confluent, targeting a price of $25.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Confluent, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.