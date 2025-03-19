Confluent Unveils General Availability Of Tableflow

(RTTNews) - Technology company Confluent, Inc. (CFLT) on Wednesday revealed important advancements in Tableflow for easy access of operational data from data lakes and warehouses.

The company said that with Tableflow, the entire streaming data in Confluent Cloud is now easily available in popular open table formats, thus opening up endless opportunities for advanced analytics, real-time Artificial Intelligence or AI, and next-generation applications.

Confluent said that by entering into an expanded partnership with Databricks, the latest early access program for Delta Lake is now open. In addition, the company is now making available advanced data storage flexibility and seamless integrations with catalog providers, like AWS Glue Data Catalog and Snowflake's managed service for Apache Polaris, Snowflake Open Catalog.

Commenting on the development, Shaun Clowes, Chief Product Officer, Confluent, said, "With Tableflow, we're bringing our expertise of connecting operational data to the analytical world. Now, data scientists and data engineers have access to a single, real-time source of truth across the enterprise, making it possible to build and scale the next generation of AI-driven applications."

