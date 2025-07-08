Confluence Loads Up on 182,305 NDSN Shares in Q2 2025

Key Points Confluence Investment Management added 182,305 shares worth $37.93 million to its holdings.

Confluence's post-trade position now totals 336,090 shares valued at $72.05 million.

Nordson now accounts for 1.02% of the fund’s holdings (526 equity positions).

According to an SEC filing dated July 1, 2025, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) by acquiring 182,305 additional shares during fiscal 2025's second quarter. The transaction lifted the fund’s holding in Nordson to 336,090 shares, increasing the reported position value by $41 million.

What else do you need to know?

Nordson stock now comprises 1.02% of Confluence Investment Management's reportable AUM.

Top five holdings after filing:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV): $238.64 million (3.4% of AUM) Chubb (CB): $158.86 million (2.2% of AUM) Snap-on (SNA): $156.07 million (2.2% of AUM) Paychex (PAYX): $151.95 million (2.1% of AUM) Northern Trust (NTRS): $150.20 million (2.1% of AUM)

Other need-to-know facts about Nordson:

Nordson's share price closed at $221.50 on July 8, 2025.

The stock's one-year share price change is -2.29%, and it underperformed the S&P 500 by 14.1 percentage points over the past year.

by 14.1 percentage points over the past year. Forward P/E is 22.1; EV/EBITDA (TTM) ratio is 18.1.

The stock trades 16.3% below its 52-week high (as of July 8, 2025).

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $12.51 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.70 billion Net income (TTM) $447 million Dividend yield 1.41%

Company snapshot

Engineers and manufactures dispensing, coating, and curing systems for adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and related fluids, serving both industrial and advanced technology applications.

Generates revenue through the sale of proprietary equipment, systems, and related components, as well as aftermarket parts and service, with a focus on automation and precision solutions.

Serves a global customer base across diverse end markets, including packaging, electronics, medical, and industrial sectors, with operations spanning North America, Europe, and Asia.

Nordson is a global provider of precision dispensing and processing equipment, leveraging advanced engineering to serve diverse end markets. The company’s scale and focus on specialized, high-margin applications enable it to maintain a strong competitive position in industrial and technology-driven sectors.

Foolish take

If you haven’t heard about Nordson, you likely are also unaware of what a powerful dividend-paying company it is. Nordson is a Dividend King, having increased its dividend payout annually for 61 consecutive years. The company increased its dividend by 15% last year, and appears to be on track to announce yet another meaningful hike in the coming weeks.

Nordson serves diverse end markets, including medical, electronics, consumer non-durable, and industrials, and it gets nearly 60% of its sales from outside the United States. Nordson’s product mix has undergone a sea change over the past decade, with the company generating more in recurring revenue now than ever. In 2024, for instance, 58% of Nordson's sales came from parts and consumables versus only 39% in 2014.

Buoyed by its 2024 acquisition of medical products maker Atrion, Nordson now expects to grow its annual revenue by 6% to 8% and adjusted earnings per share by 10% to 12% between 2025 and 2029. It also expects to generate nearly $4 billion in operating cash flows during the period, the bulk of which should be deployed into organic growth and dividends.

Given the backdrop, I wouldn’t be surprised if Nordson stock generates handsome returns for shareholders in the long run. The stock has more than tripled in value in the past 10 years.

