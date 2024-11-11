News & Insights

Stocks

Condor Resources Expands Huiñac Punta Property

November 11, 2024 — 12:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Condor Resources (TSE:CN) has released an update.

Condor Resources has significantly expanded its Huiñac Punta property, tripling its size to 7,200 hectares after acquiring additional exploration concessions. The site shows promising high-grade silver and other mineral values, with historical evidence of significant mineralization. This expansion sets the stage for Condor’s upcoming maiden drill program, aiming for a potential district-scale discovery.

For further insights into TSE:CN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.