Condor Resources Expands Huiñac Punta Property

Condor Resources (TSE:CN) has released an update.

Condor Resources has significantly expanded its Huiñac Punta property, tripling its size to 7,200 hectares after acquiring additional exploration concessions. The site shows promising high-grade silver and other mineral values, with historical evidence of significant mineralization. This expansion sets the stage for Condor’s upcoming maiden drill program, aiming for a potential district-scale discovery.

