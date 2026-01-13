Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. Reports Decline In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $4.88 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $8.99 million, or $0.16 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.4% to $108.79 million from $111.48 million last year.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

