Concord New Energy Invests in Solar Power Equipment

November 22, 2024 — 10:08 am EST

Concord New Energy Group (HK:0182) has released an update.

Concord New Energy Group announced a significant purchase of solar power equipment valued at approximately RMB323 million to enhance its renewable energy projects. This transaction, involving a 500MW capacity, is classified as a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s listing rules, highlighting the company’s strategic investment in solar energy. This move is expected to bolster Concord New Energy’s position in the growing green energy sector.

