Concentrix Corporation Unveils 2025 Sustainability Report Highlighting Progress Toward 2030 ESG Goals

Concentrix Corporation's 2025 Sustainability Report outlines its progress towards 2030 ESG goals, emphasizing climate action and community impact.

Concentrix Corporation announced the release of its 2025 Sustainability Report, titled "The Power of One," highlighting significant progress toward its 2030 environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals. The report serves as a roadmap demonstrating how ESG initiatives generate business value, emphasizing the integration of sustainability into the company's long-term strategy. Key achievements include a 27% reduction in carbon emissions compared to 2019, decreased global energy consumption, recognition for company culture, and nearly complete compliance in cybersecurity training. Concentrix also expanded its sustainability programs, supporting 69 community projects worldwide through its Think Human Fund. Executive Vice President Philip Cassidy emphasized the importance of resource efficiency and risk management in creating resilient operations that align with client expectations for responsible business practices.

Concentrix has achieved a 27% reduction in carbon emissions compared to its 2019 baseline, demonstrating a strong commitment to its 2030 sustainability goals.

The company has cut global energy consumption from 421M kWh in 2019 to 379M kWh in 2024, enhancing operational efficiency and reducing costs.

Recognition for Best Company Culture and Best Benefits in Wellness & Wellbeing indicates strong employee satisfaction and enhances the company's brand reputation.

The Think Human Fund has supported 69 projects in 42 countries, benefiting over 58,000 individuals, showcasing Concentrix's commitment to community impact and climate resilience.

The press release highlights risks associated with forward-looking statements, indicating uncertainty in achieving sustainability goals and potential variations in actual results.

The mention of competitive conditions within the industry suggests that Concentrix faces challenges that may impact its market position and execution of the sustainability strategy.

While compliance rates in cybersecurity and ethical training are reported as near 100%, there may be concerns about potential vulnerabilities or lapses that could affect the company's reputation and client trust.

What is the main focus of Concentrix's 2025 Sustainability Report?

The report highlights Concentrix's progress toward its 2030 ESG goals, encompassing climate action, culture, and community impact.

How much has Concentrix reduced its carbon emissions?

Concentrix has cut carbon emissions by 27% since 2019 and is on track for a 50% reduction by 2030.

What initiatives support Concentrix's commitment to sustainability?

Key initiatives include the Carbon Challenge platform and the Think Human Fund, supporting climate resilience and education globally.

How does Concentrix measure its sustainability success?

The company tracks energy consumption, carbon reduction, and compliance in ethical practices to assess sustainability impacts and business value.

What awards has Concentrix received for company culture?

Concentrix has been recognized for having the Best Company Culture and Best Benefits in Wellness & Wellbeing.

$CNXC Insider Trading Activity

$CNXC insiders have traded $CNXC stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNXC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

OLIVIER DUHA has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 108,843 shares for an estimated $5,274,970 .

. CORMAC J TWOMEY (EVP, Global Ops & Delivery) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $153,930 .

. CHRISTOPHER A CALDWELL (President and CEO) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $46,000

KATHRYN HAYLEY purchased 500 shares for an estimated $25,110

$CNXC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 187 institutional investors add shares of $CNXC stock to their portfolio, and 165 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



NEWARK, Calif., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Concentrix Corporation





(NASDAQ:





CNXC





), a global technology and services leader, today released its





2025 Sustainability Report – The Power of One





, spotlighting the company’s bold strides toward its 2030 ESG goals across climate action, culture, innovation, community impact, and ethical business.





More than a report, it's a roadmap for how ESG creates tangible business value. At Concentrix, sustainability is embedded in its long-term growth strategy—driving innovation, operational efficiency, and increased stakeholder trust.





Concentrix continues to scale its sustainability program through the Power of One — the belief that one person, one idea, and one action multiplied across its global team can deliver measurable change and economic return.





The highlights across



five strategic priorities



include:









Our Planet



:





Cut carbon emissions by



27%



(vs. 2019 baseline), and tracking strongly toward its 2030 reduction commitment of 50%.





Energy efficiency measures helped cut global energy consumption from 421M kwh in 2019 to 379M kwh in 2024, lowering operating expenses and reinforcing a cost-efficient footprint.





Leaner, greener operations also enhance resilience against future regulatory costs and carbon pricing.







:









Our Game-Changers



: Recognized for Best Company Culture (Comparably) and Best Benefits in Wellness & Wellbeing (Brandon Hall).











Building Trust



: Near



100%



compliance in cybersecurity and Code of Ethics training, underscoring its commitment to data security, transparency, and ethical leadership.











Innovation and Tech



:





Scaled its internal Carbon Challenge platform, helping 12,000+ game-changers reduce their carbon footprint, promoting personal and collective accountability in sustainability.





Expanded Project Change campaigns, converted game-changer ideas into scalable community and business solutions, fostering a culture of innovation with real business and sustainability impact.











:









Our Communities



: Think Human Fund — a non-profit resourced and funded by Concentrix — powered



69



projects in



42



countries, supporting climate resilience and education for



58,000+



beneficiaries in 2024.











“Our sustainability strategy is future-focused — not just for the planet, but for the future of our business,” said Philip Cassidy, Executive Vice President, Strategic Projects, and Corporate Strategy at Concentrix. “Our sustainability focus emphasizes resource efficiency and risk management to drive stronger and more resilient operations that benefit the bottom line. As more clients seek ESG disclosures, it’s clear that doing business responsibly isn't just preferred, it's expected.”





From carbon cuts to culture, and community to cutting-edge tech—Concentrix is investing in a world that works better for everyone.







Read the full 2025 Sustainability Report – The Power of One







.







About us: Powering a World That Works







Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a



Fortune



500



®



company, is the global technology and services leader that powers the world’s best brands, today and into the future. We’re solution-focused, tech-powered, intelligence-fueled. Every day, we design, build, and run fully integrated, end-to-end solutions at speed and scale across the entire enterprise, helping over 2,000 clients solve their toughest business challenges. With unique data and insights, deep industry expertise, and advanced technology solutions, we’re the intelligent transformation partner that powers a world that works, helping companies become refreshingly simple to work, interact, and transact with. Delivering outcomes unimagined across every major vertical in 70+ markets. Virtually everywhere. Visit





concentrix.com





to learn more.







