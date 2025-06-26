Concentrix Corporation Q2 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $42.1 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $66.8 million, or $0.98 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Concentrix Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $179.6 million or $2.70 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.6% to $2.417 billion from $2.380 billion last year.

Concentrix Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $42.1 Mln. vs. $66.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.63 vs. $0.98 last year. -Revenue: $2.417 Bln vs. $2.380 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.80 to $2.91 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.445 - $2.470 bln Full year EPS guidance: $11.53 to $11.76 Full year revenue guidance: $9.720 - $9.815 bln

