Concentrix Corporation Launches iX Hello 2.0: Enhanced AI Solutions for Customer Engagement

Concentrix Corporation launched iX Hello 2.0, customizable AI tools enhancing customer engagement across various channels.

Concentrix Corporation has announced the launch of iX Hello 2.0, an advanced AI solution designed to enhance customer engagement through customizable features such as multi-modal bots, appointment booking tools, and order status trackers. This updated platform offers smart, responsive AI that provides high-quality self-service answers and can be accessed across various channels like web chat, voice, and SMS. iX Hello 2.0 is easy to set up with pre-built templates and can integrate seamlessly with major enterprise systems like Salesforce and Microsoft, available in hybrid cloud environments. With over 2,000 clients, Concentrix aims to simplify business challenges through intelligent, integrated solutions, positioning itself as a leader in transforming customer interactions.

Potential Positives

Concentrix Corporation launched iX Hello 2.0, an advanced AI solution that enhances customer engagement through customizable bots and tools.

iX Hello 2.0 is designed to be highly accessible, functioning across multiple channels including webchat, voice, SMS, and smart devices.

The new product significantly simplifies setup and integration, allowing enterprises to implement it rapidly using pre-built AI app blueprints.

Concentrix leverages its extensive experience from over 2,000 clients to optimize the effectiveness of iX Hello 2.0, showcasing its industry expertise and commitment to customer-centric solutions.

Potential Negatives

Despite the announcement of iX Hello 2.0, the press release is heavily reliant on forward-looking statements, indicating potential uncertainty regarding the product's actual performance and market acceptance.

The mention of "substantial risks and uncertainties" may raise concerns among investors about the company's ability to execute its strategy effectively and compete in a rapidly evolving tech landscape.

The need to connect with "major enterprise systems" suggests that the product may not be as universally applicable as implied, potentially limiting its market reach and appeal.

FAQ

What is iX Hello 2.0 from Concentrix?

iX Hello 2.0 is a customizable AI solution designed for driving customer engagement through multi-modal bots and other tools.

How does iX Hello 2.0 improve customer experience?

The AI provides high-quality, self-service answers and continuously retrains to enhance customer interactions and outcomes.

Which platforms support iX Hello 2.0?

iX Hello 2.0 works across various channels including webchat, voice, SMS, smart devices, and applications.

How quickly can iX Hello 2.0 be deployed?

Businesses can customize and deploy iX Hello 2.0 across their enterprise within minutes using pre-built AI app blueprints.

Can iX Hello 2.0 integrate with existing systems?

Yes, it integrates seamlessly with major enterprise systems like Salesforce, Microsoft, AWS, and Workday.

NEWARK, Calif., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Concentrix Corporation



(NASDAQ:



CNXC



), a global technology and services leader, today announced the release of iX Hello 2.0.





From multi-modal bots to appointment booking tools, order status trackers, and custom brand-specific bots, iX Hello 2.0 can be customized and deployed across an enterprise within minutes to drive meaningful engagement with customers.







iX Hello 2.0 agentic AI is:











Smart and responsive:



Produces high-quality, self-service answers in a secure model with continuous retraining to provide better customer experiences and outcomes.



Produces high-quality, self-service answers in a secure model with continuous retraining to provide better customer experiences and outcomes.





Accessible from anywhere:



Customer-facing assistants work across multiple engagement channels including webchat, voice, SMS, smart devices, and apps.



Customer-facing assistants work across multiple engagement channels including webchat, voice, SMS, smart devices, and apps.





Simple to set up:



Pre-built AI app blueprints make it easy to create any assistant.



Pre-built AI app blueprints make it easy to create any assistant.





Easy to integrate:



Leverages organizational data by connecting with major enterprise systems including Salesforce, Microsoft, AWS, and Workday. Available in hybrid cloud environments.







“Having designed and built technology to tackle challenging business problems for more than 2,000 clients, we understand how to create and operationalize solutions that make customers’ lives easy, personal, and seamless,” said Ryan Peterson, Chief Product Officer, Concentrix. “iX Hello 2.0 is backed by Concentrix’ unparalleled understanding of customer interactions developed from decades of insights.”





For more information,



say Hello on the company’s website



.







About us: Powering a World That Works







Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a



Fortune



500



®



company, is the global technology and services leader that powers the world’s best brands, today and into the future. We’re solution-focused, tech-powered, intelligence-fueled. Every day, we design, build, and run fully integrated, end-to-end solutions at speed and scale across the entire enterprise, helping over 2,000 clients solve their toughest business challenges. With unique data and insights, deep industry expertise, and advanced technology solutions, we’re the intelligent transformation partner that powers a world that works, helping companies become refreshingly simple to work, interact, and transact with. Delivering outcomes unimagined across every major vertical in 70+ markets. Virtually everywhere. Visit





concentrix.com





to learn more.







Media Contact:







Marketing & Communications





Concentrix Corporation







media@concentrix.com







From Fortune ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune 500 are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of Concentrix.







Safe Harbor Statement







This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the company’s capabilities and product portfolio, the potential benefits associated with use of the company’s GenAI and other products, including productivity and engagement quality, the expected timing of anticipated product launches, and statements that include words such as believe, expect, may, will, provide, could and should and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to the company’s ability to successfully execute its strategy, competitive conditions in the company’s industry, and other factors contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and subsequent SEC filings. We do not undertake a duty to update forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.







