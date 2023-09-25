News & Insights

Concentrix Concludes Merger With Webhelp

September 25, 2023 — 06:44 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Concentrix Corporation (CNXC), a provider of customer experience (CX) services and technologies, Monday said it has completed its combination with outsourcing and consultancy company Webhelp.

The transaction valued about $4 billion, including debt.

The combined company, whose integration is underway, will operate under the name Concentrix + Webhelp, until a permanent name is finalized.

"This combination is a milestone moment, bringing together two recognized market leaders with complementary cultures, footprint, capabilities, and vision for growth across more than 70 countries," Concentrix said.

