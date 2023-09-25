Concentrix Concludes Merger With Webhelp

(RTTNews) - Concentrix Corporation (CNXC), a provider of customer experience (CX) services and technologies, Monday said it has completed its combination with outsourcing and consultancy company Webhelp.

The transaction valued about $4 billion, including debt.

The combined company, whose integration is underway, will operate under the name Concentrix + Webhelp, until a permanent name is finalized.

"This combination is a milestone moment, bringing together two recognized market leaders with complementary cultures, footprint, capabilities, and vision for growth across more than 70 countries," Concentrix said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.