Concentra Stock Slips Despite Deal to Acquire Pivot Onsite Innovations

Concentra Group Holding Parent, Inc. CON recently announced a definitive agreement to acquire Pivot Onsite Innovations from Athletico Physical Therapy. Pivot operates over 200 onsite health clinics in more than 40 states and is a prominent player in the onsite healthcare space.

With this acquisition, Concentra reinforces its leadership in occupational health by expanding its reach in the onsite care segment. Pivot’s extensive network of clinics is set to enhance Concentra’s ability to deliver timely, employer-based healthcare, improve workforce well-being, and streamline health services across diverse workplace settings.

Likely Trend of CON Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of the company moved south 2.6% and closed at $19.83 yesterday. In the year-to-date period, CON’s shares have gained 0.3% against the industry’s 3% decline. The S&P 500 decreased 10.5% in the same time frame.

However, in the long run, Concentra’s acquisition of Pivot Onsite Innovations can boost CON shares by significantly expanding its footprint in the onsite healthcare market, a sector with rising demand as employers increasingly prioritize workforce health and safety. The deal enhances Concentra’s service capabilities and geographic reach, potentially driving revenue growth, operational efficiencies, and stronger relationships with large-scale employers, all of which can contribute to sustained investor confidence and upward stock momentum.

Meanwhile, CON currently has a market capitalization of $2.6 billion. The company expects its earnings to witness growth of 7.5% in the next five years.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on CON’s Acquisition Deal

The onsite healthcare market is witnessing growing demand as employers increasingly recognize the value of providing immediate, accessible care within the workplace. Onsite clinics not only reduce time away from work for medical visits but also support preventive care, employee wellness, and occupational health programs tailored to specific industries. Concentra is widely recognized as a leading provider of occupational health services, operating a broad national network of around 620 health centers and over 150 onsite clinics at employer locations. With the acquisition of Pivot Onsite Innovations, Concentra’s onsite clinic network will grow significantly to about 350 clinics across more than 40 states.

This acquisition is poised to significantly benefit Concentra by scaling up its Onsite Health operations, expanding service reach, and enhancing its ability to provide comprehensive occupational healthcare solutions. Pivot Onsite Innovations brings more than two decades of experience in delivering personalized, high-quality care, along with expertise in wellness, prevention, and performance services for leading employers nationwide.

The deal values Pivot Onsite Innovations at $55 million, with the final amount subject to adjustments outlined in the Purchase Agreement. Concentra plans to fund the acquisition through a mix of available cash and its existing revolving credit facility. The transaction is anticipated to close in the second quarter of 2025, pending customary closing conditions.

CON’s Favorable Industry Prospects

Per a report by Coherent Market Insights, the global occupational health market is estimated to be valued at $5.45 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach $8.47 Bn in 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.5% from 2025 to 2032.

Growth of the occupational health services market is being driven by increasing employer focus on employee well-being, the rising prevalence of chronic conditions, and the need for workplace safety and productivity.

CON’s Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

CON carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

