Concentra opens new medical center in Texas

Concentra (CON) announced the opening of a new medical center in DeSoto, Texas. The medical center, Concentra DeSoto, is located at 1111 North Interstate 35 E, DeSoto, Texas 75115.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CON:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.