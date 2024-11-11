Concentra opens new medical center in Texas

Concentra (CON) announced the opening of a new medical center in DeSoto, Texas. The medical center, Concentra DeSoto, is located at 1111 North Interstate 35 E, DeSoto, Texas 75115.
