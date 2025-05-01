Concentra To Acquire Kronos Bio

(RTTNews) - Kronos Bio (KRON) has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Concentra Biosciences, LLC, whereby Concentra will acquire Kronos Bio for $0.57 in cash per share of Kronos Bio common stock, plus one non-tradeable contingent value right.

The Kronos Bio Board has determined that the acquisition by Concentra is in the best interests of all Kronos Bios hareholders and has approved the Merger Agreement and related transactions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Concentra will commence a tender offer by May 15, 2025 to acquire all outstanding shares of Kronos Bio Common Stock.

