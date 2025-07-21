Concentra To Acquire ITeos

(RTTNews) - iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS) has entered into a definitive merger agreement whereby Concentra Biosciences, LLC will acquire iTeos for $10.047 in cash per share of iTeos common stock par value $0.001 per share, plus one non-transferable contingent value right, which represents the right to receive: 100% of the closing net cash of iTeos in excess of $475 million; and 80% of any net proceeds received from any disposition of certain of iTeos product candidates that occurs within six months following the closing.

Concentra will commence a tender offer by August 1, 2025, to acquire all outstanding shares of iTeos common stock for the offer consideration.

