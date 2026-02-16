Conagra Reaffirms FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) has reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 guidance. Conagra continues to expect organic net sales to range from down 1% to up 1% compared with fiscal 2025.

The company projects an adjusted operating margin of about 11.0% to 11.5% and adjusted earnings per share between $1.70 and $1.85 for fiscal 2026.

Conagra also raised its free cash flow conversion outlook and now expects it to be approximately 100% for the full year, up from its prior expectation of about 90%.

The company said it will present updates on its business strategy and financial outlook, while previewing a slate of new product innovations planned for launch in calendar 2026. The company plans to provide further details on its strategy and innovation pipeline during the presentation.

