Is Conagra Brands Stock Underperforming the Dow?

With a market cap of $12.6 billion, Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) is a consumer-packaged goods food company. The Chicago, Illinois-based company operates through four segments: Grocery & Snacks; Refrigerated & Frozen; International; and Foodservice.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Conagra Brands fits this description perfectly. The company sells its products under the brands Birds Eye, Marie Callender's, Duncan Hines, Healthy Choice, Slim Jim, Wip, Angie's, and BOOMCHICKAPOP, which are available in supermarkets, restaurants, and food service establishments.

Active Investor:

The company dipped 20.4% from its 52-week high of $33.24. Over the past three months, CAG is down 4.3%, lagging behind the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average's ($DOWI) 1.6% decline.

In the long term, Conagra Brands has slipped over 4.7% on a YTD basis, compared to the DOWI's marginal decrease. In addition, shares of CAG have crumbled 10.3% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the Dow Jones’ nearly 6.4% rise over the same time frame.

Since October last year, the stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Although CAG exceeded Wall Street expectations with its Q2 2025 results on Dec. 19, 2024, its shares still declined 2.1%. The company posted an adjusted EPS of $0.70, surpassing the forecast of $0.68, and its net sales reported at $3.2 billion. Additionally, on Feb. 18, Conagra Brands' stock dropped nearly 5.5% as the company significantly lowered its fiscal 2025 guidance, projecting a 2% decline in organic sales. Its updated adjusted EPS is to be approximately $2.35, whereas before, it was expected to lie between $2.45 per share and $2.50 per share.

However, when compared, rival Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) has performed weaker than CAG. DAR has slumped 5.3% YTD and edged down 31.1% over the past 52 weeks.

Due to Conagra Brands' underperformance relative to the Dow, analysts have a cautious outlook. With 16 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is “Hold,” and CAG is currently trading slightly below the mean price target of $27.31.

