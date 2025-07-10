Conagra Brands Guides FY26 Well Below Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, branded food company Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) initiated its adjusted earnings and organic net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings between $1.70 to $1.85 per share on organic net sales between a decline of 1.0 percent and a growth of 1 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.45 per share on revenue growth of 1.24 percent to $11.86 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"In fiscal 2026, we expect elevated inflation and macroeconomic uncertainty to persist but remain focused on proactively managing the business by investing in our high-potential frozen and snacks domains, prioritizing volume strength, and further enhancing supply chain resiliency while continuing disciplined cost management and focus on cash flow," said Sean Connolly, president and CEO.

The company also expects cost of goods sold inflation to continue at an elevated level into fiscal 2026. In addition, the company expects an impact to fiscal 2026 from previously announced U.S. tariffs. While the tariff situation remains fluid, guidance contemplates a 50% tariff rate on imported tin plate steel and aluminum, a 30% rate on limited imports from China, and a 10% reciprocal rate on imports from certain other countries. Combined, these tariffs are expected to increase cost of goods sold by approximately 3% annually,

On Wednesday, the company announced that its Board of Directors had approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.35 per share of Conagra common stock which will be paid on August 28, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 30, 2025.

