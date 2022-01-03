Comtech's Michael Porcelain Becomes CEO

(RTTNews) - Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) said that it appointed Michael Porcelain Chief Executive Officer as of December 31, 2021, and a member of the Board of Directors, effective January 3, 2022.

Porcelain, who will also remain President of Comtech, succeeds Fred Kornberg, who will serve as an advisor to the Company on technology matters and continue as a director and non-executive Chairman of the Board.

Porcelain has served as President since January 2020 and as Chief Operating Officer of Comtech since October 2018. He previously served as the Company's Chief Financial Officer from 2006 to 2018, and as Vice President of Finance and Internal Audit of Comtech from 2002 to 2006. Prior to joining Comtech, Porcelain was Director of Corporate Profit and Business Planning for Symbol Technologies, a mobile wireless information solutions company, where he was employed from 1998 to 2002.

Comtech also announced that Wendi Carpenter and Mark Quinlan have been appointed as independent directors of the Board, effective January 3, 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.