Comtech Telecommunications Elects Kenneth Traub As Executive Chairman

(RTTNews) - Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) announced that its Board elected Kenneth Traub as the Executive Chairman of the Company. Mark Quinlan has stepped down from his role as Chairman of the Board and will continue serving on the Board. In addition to Mr. Traub's role in chairing the Board, he will be the senior executive leading the Company.

Traub has over 30 years of experience as a Chairman, CEO and director.

John Ratigan, Comtech's President and CEO, will report directly toTraub and they will be working closely together. In addition, former U.S. Army Chief Information Officer, Lieutenant General (Retired) Bruce Crawford, has been elected to serve as Lead Independent Director.

